Slovakia wants to be good and friendly neighboring country of Ukraine - Fico

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that his country wants to have friendly relations with Ukraine. Kyiv needs help and solidarity.

He said this at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Slovakia after intergovernmental consultations, Censor.NET reports.

According to Fico, the meeting showed that "we have an interest in good neighborliness."

"Slovakia wants to be a good, friendly neighboring country to Ukraine. We want to show solidarity with you in the misfortune you are fighting," he said, apparently referring to Russia's full-scale war.

Read more: Foreign Ministers of Visegrad Group are divided in opinion on military aid to Ukraine

"The use of Russian force in Ukraine is a violation of international agreements... Ukraine needs help and solidarity," the Slovak prime minister emphasized.

"We all want to be able to find those moments that support your sovereignty and territorial integrity, which are inseparable for you," Fico added.