Slovakia wants Ukraine to join EU as soon as possible. We will not create obstacles - Fico

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico says his country will not create obstacles on Ukraine’s path to the European Union.

He said this at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Slovakia after intergovernmental consultations, Censor.NET reports.

He assured that Slovakia supports Ukraine's ambitions to become an EU member.

"This is not speculation. This is absolute full support," he emphasized.

"We are not a country that will create obstacles on your way (to the EU - ed.). On the contrary, we want to help, to share our experience with you regarding accession negotiations," Fico said.

He noted that Slovakia wants Ukraine to quickly become a member of the European Union, because "it is a guarantee for the country's prospects, for the country's development and for peaceful development."

"We are keeping our fingers crossed for you," the Slovak prime minister added.

