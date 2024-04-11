ENG
Zelenskyy and Pavel discuss defense assistance to Ukraine and strengthening cooperation in defense industry

During his visit to Vilnius, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel.

According to Censor.NET, Zelenskyy announced this in Telegram.

"I met with Czech President Petr Pavel in Vilnius. I spoke about the situation on the battlefield, Russian shelling of our energy infrastructure and the needs of our state in the supply of energy equipment.

We discussed defense support for Ukraine and strengthening cooperation in the defense industry, our integration into the EU and NATO, and the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement. Thank you for your unwavering support for Ukraine," the Head of State noted.

