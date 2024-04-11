Zelenskyy was constantly lied to about construction of energy facilities protection and fortifications - Shkil

The Ministry of Finance and the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure failed to fulfill the task of protecting energy facilities from Russian shelling.

This was stated by the founder and CEO of MS Capital holding Maksym Shkil, Censor.NET reports.

"There has been a lot of criticism and blocking of the construction of energy facilities protection. The possible losses for the economy as a result of such actions are disproportionate to the costs. The President understood this, set tasks, but he was constantly lied to! The debt to Avtostrada for the protection of energy facilities alone is over UAH 5 billion. The Ministry of Finance believed that this was not a priority and played constant football between the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine, which resulted in the absence of funding and the tasks set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief being unrealized," he said.

Commenting on the issue of fortifications, Shkil noted that no one has engaged the company, which is the market leader, to perform the work.

"The result is that everyone can see the implementation of the President's program to build fortifications. Talk is cheap... it's bad that there is no responsibility for lying to the President in times of war! Today, the consequences of such actions can be catastrophic!" - he summarized.

As a reminder, as a result of a massive missile attack on the night of April 11, Russian troops completely destroyed the Trypilska TPP in Kyiv region.

