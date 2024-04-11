Forced evacuation of families with children announced in 47 frontline settlements of Kharkiv region

These are settlements in Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv and Izium districts.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"The regional defense council has just decided to forcefully evacuate families with children in 47 frontline settlements," he said.

These are only the settlements close to the border with Russia in Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv and Izium districts.

According to the RMA, 182 children live in the designated settlements.

"This decision does not concern the city of Kharkiv. Evacuation routes have already been determined and places of temporary residence have been booked," added Syniehubov.

