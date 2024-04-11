Freezing war and giving up nuclear weapons: Turkey offers Ukraine and Russia draft of new "peace treaty"

Turkey, with the mediation of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has prepared a draft "peace treaty" for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which aims to freeze the war until 2040. Ankara’s "peace plan" has already been received by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the New Europe publication.

The editors managed to find out about the existence of a new draft agreement, which, according to Turkey, will freeze the war between Russia and Ukraine. According to a source who has seen the document, it is being promoted through the mediation of Turkish President Recep Erdogan and is an initiative of the Turkish side.

The source claims that the text of the document has now been received by all three parties, i.e. Turkey, Russia and Ukraine.

The draft is based on the documents of the first negotiations in Istanbul, and some of the wording of May 2022 is included in the new text.

The peace initiative can be supported by a number of European politicians, and it will also be offered to individual countries in the Global South.

Turkey's "peace plan"

According to the document, Turkey's "peace plan" provides for:

A mutual commitment by the United States and Russia to the non-use of nuclear weapons under any circumstances, as well as the renewal of the Strategic Arms Limitation Treaty (START III), with no unilateral withdrawal from it in the future.

Prohibition of interference in the internal affairs of another country in any way that could destabilize its government.

Freezing the war along the existing front line.

Commitment to hold referendums in 2040: an all-Ukrainian referendum on the country's foreign policy course, as well as referendums under international supervision in all Ukrainian territories annexed by Russia at the time of the war freeze.

Guarantees of Ukraine's NAM membership until 2040.

Exchange of prisoners under the "all for all" formula.

Russia does not object to Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

The New Europe publication believes that the likelihood of this draft agreement being adopted remains low. This is at least the ninth such project.

The publication recalled that the Ukrainian "Peace Formula" developed in 2022 included 10 points. Many of them do not coincide with the new draft peace agreement. For example, the "formula" includes an obligation to withdraw Russian troops and to record the end of the war.

Also, in 2023, President Zelenskyy named two main conditions for peace: the return of control over the entire state border and the exclusive economic zone in the Black and Azov Seas and the Kerch Strait to Ukraine and the withdrawal of Russian troops, including the Black Sea Fleet, from the entire territory of Ukraine within the 1991 borders.

In support of promoting the Ukrainian "Peace Formula" in 2023-2024, several summits have been organized in the countries of the so-called Global South. Another such event is scheduled to take place in Switzerland in mid-June.

China's peace plan also included points that are not included in the new draft: respect for the sovereignty of all countries, rejection of the Cold War mentality, and an end to unilateral sanctions that do not solve current problems but create new ones.

"However, the very fact of its appearance indicates that the international community and individual countries continue to make efforts to find a way to end the war," adds the New Europe edition.

