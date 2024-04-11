ENG
Zelenskyy and Romanian President Iohannis discuss air defense, defense cooperation and transit of agricultural products

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Romanian leader Klaus Iohannis.

The Head of State announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"During the meeting with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, we discussed cooperation in the defense sector. He informed about the Russian shelling of the Dniester hydroelectric power plant. Ukrainian air defense needs to be strengthened to create a reliable air shield," the statement said.

The parties also discussed the work of Ukraine's export corridor with Romania and Moldova.

"We appreciate Romania's position on the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products. In the context of Russian aggression, the Ukraine-Romania tandem makes a significant contribution to global food security," Zelenskyy added.

