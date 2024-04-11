ENG
News War
Latvia’s President Rinkēvičs: Ukraine has right to strike back at targets in Russia

Президент Латвії Едгарс Рінкевичс

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs said that Ukraine has the legal right to strike back at targets in Russia.

He wrote about this in the social network X, commenting on another Russian attack on Ukrainian critical infrastructure, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia continues to destroy Ukrainian civilian energy infrastructure. Ukraine needs more air defense equipment. At the same time, Ukraine has the legal right to strike back at oil refineries, military and energy facilities on Russian territory, as Russian attacks continue," the Latvian leader said.

Президент Латвії Едгарс Рінкевичс про обстріл України

