Latvia’s President Rinkēvičs: Ukraine has right to strike back at targets in Russia

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs said that Ukraine has the legal right to strike back at targets in Russia.

He wrote about this in the social network X, commenting on another Russian attack on Ukrainian critical infrastructure, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia continues to destroy Ukrainian civilian energy infrastructure. Ukraine needs more air defense equipment. At the same time, Ukraine has the legal right to strike back at oil refineries, military and energy facilities on Russian territory, as Russian attacks continue," the Latvian leader said.

