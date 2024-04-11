Slovakia is ready to cooperate with Ukraine in military sphere "on commercial basis" - Fico

Slovakia is ready to cooperate with Ukraine in the military sphere "on a commercial basis."

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We also talked about cooperation in the military sphere, where we offer great assistance in the field of demining. And here we are not talking about expertise, but about specific demining machines. There is a big discussion about special machines that can be used for this purpose. We want to help. We also want to help in training, in preparing personnel who will operate such machines," the Prime Minister explained.

According to him, Slovakia is also ready to cooperate with Ukraine in the military sphere on a commercial basis.

