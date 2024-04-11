Zelenskyy: Air defense is now first priority. They exist in world and must protect lives

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has once again called for help in supplying Ukraine with air defense equipment needed to protect cities from constant Russian attacks.

He said this following the Three Seas Initiative summit in Vilnius on April 11, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

The head of state called for concentrating all potential this year "to protect both Ukraine and the independence of every nation bordering Russia," as Moscow's threats "cover the entire space from Europe to Kazakhstan."

"Today I spoke about this at our summit. And the first is air defense. We have an urgent need to protect Kharkiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and all our other cities from Russian strikes," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He thanked the leaders who expressed their willingness to help with the acquisition of air defense systems.

"They are in the world and have to protect lives. Air defense is the first priority now. For three years now, Putin has been trying to destroy our energy sector. He has absolutely civilian targets, he is trying to destroy people's lives. We want to break his intentions," the President summarized.