Zelenskyy: Law on mobilization adopted by Rada will strengthen control over evaders and help military leadership

The law on mobilization adopted by the Verkhovna Rada will strengthen control over evaders and help the military leadership.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a briefing in Vilnius, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"The mobilization takes place in accordance with the terms of the relevant legislation, it lasts every three months. There is a lot of stuff, a lot of manipulations, the Russian narrative about the disruption of mobilization in Ukraine, etc. Pay attention to the facts. The mobilization is ongoing, as it should be, according to the law, in wartime, during the war.

Regarding the law, or one of the laws, concerning changes in mobilization, the one that was voted this morning, at the request of our troops, the military leadership, there are certain changes in mobilization. And, according to this mobilization, yes, there is a strengthening of control over those who evade," the president said.

But, Zelenskyy noted, "any person, even without this law, who violated the law of mobilization, and was of mobilization age, and was a draft dodger or did something else outside the law, was already violating this or that law."

"There are some changes to some regulations that will help the military leadership. Vacations, improved rotations, etc.," Zelenskyy explained.

