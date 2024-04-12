Ukraine has close to zero stocks of missiles for air defence systems - Bild

Military expert and Bild journalist Julian Röpke said that Ukraine has almost run out of missiles for the Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the UP.

"Ukraine has run out of Patriot and Iris-T missiles. Most other air defence stockpiles have also been exhausted or destroyed," Röpke wrote.

The journalist added that western countries now have hundreds of systems and thousands of missiles that Ukraine needs.

Röpke later wrote that he "would not say that Ukraine has zero Patriot missiles. He added that a "source" told him the current number of such missiles two weeks ago.

"I will not disclose it, of course. But this number was so small that it is probably close to zero now," he wrote.

