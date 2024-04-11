Ukraine needs partners’ help in financing its own defense production - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs to finance its own defense production from partners.

"At the beginning of the war, we did not have modern Western weapons. We had a scarce 155 caliber. We never produced it because we were not a NATO country. We started producing it. I'm not going to tell you about our capacities now, because Russia simply doesn't know the details. However, we produce 155 caliber," Zelenskyy said at a press conference following the Three Seas Summit in Vilnius.

Also, according to the president, Ukraine had neither its own long-range drones nor modern electronic warfare systems.

"Today, drones fly more than a thousand kilometers. They are very serious drones. I think many people have seen them... Today, Ukraine produces electronic warfare systems, hundreds of them. But this is still not enough. Because Russia attacks everything. Just everything. That's why we need help in these areas," he said.

Zelenskyy emphasized: "Funding is where we need help. Financing of Ukrainian production".

"This is what is real. We double our production every day, every month, when we have funding. And I think this is very important for our partners as well. Because we have no secrets from our partners. So we will definitely share these technologies. They are real, they are practical, because they were founded during the war," he said.

The President of Ukraine also stated that "we do not have such air defense production as Patriot. We simply do not. I want to tell you that it just takes time. We need our partners to help us."

"We do not need Patriot systems forever. We will definitely be able to produce our own systems. We have started working on it. I believe we will definitely be able to do it, but at this time we do not want to lose people's lives. That is why we want our partners to help us win this time," the President summarized.

