Over 24 hours, 53 combat engagements were recorded in frontline. Ukrainian troops repel 15 hostile attacks in Bakhmut direction - General Staff

The seven hundred and seventy-eighth day of the Russian Federation’s large-scale armed aggression against our country continues. During the day, 53 combat engagements were recorded.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian invasion as of 6 p.m. on April 11.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 53 missile and 84 air strikes, fired 61 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

Read more: Majority of enemy’s attacks were repelled in Bakhmut sector yesterday - General Staff

The situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts subversive and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. About 20 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Khrinivka and Leonivka in the Chernihiv region; Marchykhina Buda, Vilna Sloboda, Kucherivka, Studenok and Myropillia in the Sumy region.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 450,890 people (+810 per day), 7,137 tanks, 11,452 artillery systems, 13,679 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Stepova Novoselivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations. He conducted an air strike near the settlement of Tverdokhlibove in the Luhansk region. More than 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar shelling, including Nevske in the Luhansk region and Makiivka, Terny, Yampolivka, Zarichne in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our troops repelled 15 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Klishchiivka, Verkhnokamianske and Ivanivske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation. The enemy also conducted air strikes near the settlements of Spirne, Andriivka and Pivdenne in Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

Read more: Ukraine repelled 17 Russian attacks in Bakhmut direction. 47 combat engagements recorded in frontline over last day - General Staff

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled five enemy attacks near Novokalynove, Umanske and Netailove in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to drive our units out of their positions. He carried out air strikes near the settlements of Novobakhmutivka and Berdychi in the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novokalynove, Netailove, and Semenivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 15 times. He also conducted air strikes near the settlements of Kostiantynivka and Vodiane in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire from the occupiers, including Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

Read more: Ministry of Defense and General Staff launched online platform "Military Assistant" to simplify submission of documents by military personnel

The situation in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders twice near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region, and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. He also conducted air strikes near the settlements of Vremivka in the Donetsk region and Novodanylivka in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bilohiria, Novodanylivka and Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not abandon its intention to knock our units out from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, two attacks were made on the positions of our troops near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Antonivka and Poniativka in the Kherson region.

Read more: Right bank of Kherson region is strongly fortified. Enemy has no chance to advance - OC "South"

Strikes on the enemy

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 12 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and 1 enemy anti-aircraft missile system.

Missile troops struck 2 areas of enemy concentration.