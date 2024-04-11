Grossi: Direct attacks on Zaporizhzhia NPP significantly increased risk of nuclear accident

The direct attacks on Zaporizhzhia NPP marked a serious escalation of threats to nuclear safety and security in Ukraine, significantly increasing the risk of a nuclear accident.

This was stated by Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi, according to the IAEA website, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The attack on Zaporizhzhya NPP means a threat to nuclear safety. Among those who may be directly affected are people working at the plant and IAEA experts," Grossi said during the Board meeting.

Read more: Occupiers are looking for staff to work at seized ZNPP on social media - Yusov

The head of the agency called on military decision makers to refrain from any actions that violate the IAEA's five specific principles to prevent a nuclear accident and ensure the integrity of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Grossi also called on the international community to "actively work to de-escalate this very serious situation."