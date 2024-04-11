Cavoli: Russian army is 15% bigger now than when it invaded Ukraine

Over the past year, the number of occupation troops fighting against Ukraine has increased by 15%.

This was stated by Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Commander of the United States Armed Forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

"Over the past year, Russia has increased the number of its troops from 360,000 to 470,000," he said, adding that the increase is due to Russia's raising the conscription age from 27 to 30.

According to the general, this means that Russia could increase "the number of conscripts by 2 million in the coming years".

"Thus, Russia is on its way to commanding the largest army on the continent," he said.

