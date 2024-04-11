ENG
Cavoli: Russian army is 15% bigger now than when it invaded Ukraine

Over the past year, the number of occupation troops fighting against Ukraine has increased by 15%.

This was stated by Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Commander of the United States Armed Forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

"Over the past year, Russia has increased the number of its troops from 360,000 to 470,000," he said, adding that the increase is due to Russia's raising the conscription age from 27 to 30.

Read more: Without US support, Ukraine may lose - Cavoli

According to the general, this means that Russia could increase "the number of conscripts by 2 million in the coming years".

"Thus, Russia is on its way to commanding the largest army on the continent," he said.

Read more: We discussed our military plans for 2024 - Umierov and Syrskyi had conversation with NATO’s leadership in Europe Cavoli and Aguto

