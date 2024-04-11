Ukraine will receive $138 million from US for air defense upgrade - Ambassador Brink

On April 11, the United States signed an agreement to provide Ukraine with $138 million to upgrade its air defense systems.

According to Censor.NET, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink wrote about this on the social network X.

"Today we signed an agreement to provide Ukraine with $138 million for critical air defense upgrade," the ambassador said.

According to her, the funds will help "maintain the effectiveness of Ukraine's air defense amid Russia's relentless attacks on the energy grid and the Ukrainian people."

Read more: Poland may provide Ukraine with Soviet-made air defense missiles - Duda