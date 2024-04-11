Borrell wants "bold decisions" for Ukraine from EU ministers: "Putin cannot be stopped by words only"

EU Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell said he expects "bold decisions" for Ukraine from the joint meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers to be held on April 22.

Borrell said this on Thursday evening, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

The EU's chief diplomat noted that the day before, Russia had again barbarically attacked the Ukrainian population and critical infrastructure.

"Putin cannot be stopped with words only. We must provide more military support. Today I wrote to the EU foreign and defense ministers before the Foreign Affairs Council meeting on April 22. We must accelerate and expand military support for Ukraine," Borrell said.

He added that the EU should provide Ukraine with air defense systems to intercept Russian missiles, protect cities and critical infrastructure.

"Ukraine needs surface-to-air missile batteries. We are doing a lot. 31 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine, and we are supporting our defense industry to increase the production of missiles and ammunition in Europe. We will do more," Borrell promised.

"I expect bold decisions at the joint meeting of the EU Foreign and Defense Ministers on April 22 with Dmytro Kuleba and Rustem Umierov. The EU will support Ukraine with all its might," he added.