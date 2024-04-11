"Servant of People" Zdebskyi on demobilization: "It is not time to consider disbanding of army when country is at war"

Demobilization is impossible now, as Ukraine must be prepared for a new offensive by the Russian occupation forces.

This was stated by a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, MP from the Servant of the People Yurii Zdebskyi in a commentary to LIGA.net, Censor.NET reports.

" <...> It is impossible to carry out demobilization now. Russia is going to mobilize 300,000 by the summer, and will attack somewhere. We need to prepare urgently," he said.

According to him, the army needs human resources, and "it is not the right time to consider disbanding the army when the country is at war."

"The army needs reserves. And then it is logical that there will be a rotation in three months," the people's deputy added.

In general, the provision on demobilization caused the most controversy: at first, the National Security Committee did not support this provision, and later 227 people's deputies voted for its removal, Zdebskyi said.

On April 11, the Verkhovna Rada passed the draft law on mobilization as a whole, but parliamentarians removed from the document a provision that would have provided for the demobilization of servicemen after 36 months of service.