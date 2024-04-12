Yevlash on running out of ammunition for air defence systems: Ukraine is fully dependent on partners in this matter

Ukraine is completely dependent on its partners for ammunition for its air defence systems.

This was stated by Air Force spokesman Illia Yevlash, Censor.NET reports citing NV.

"For us, missiles for air defence systems are really scarce, as Ukraine does not produce them, and we are completely dependent on our partners. Our partners are aware of our need, they know what we need," he said.

At the same time, the spokesman did not specify the number of missiles, citing that this is "information with limited access".

Earlier, military expert and Bild journalist Julian Röpke said that Ukraine had almost run out of missiles for the Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems.

