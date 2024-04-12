US allows Norway to transfer 22 F-16 fighter-jets to Ukraine - media

Norway may transfer 22 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. The United States has given its approval.

This was reported by the Norwegian publication Nettavisen, citing its own sources, Censor.NET reports.

In addition to the aircraft themselves, Norway will be able to provide Ukraine with fighter jet engines, auxiliary materials, simulators, spare parts and other relevant equipment. These 22 aircraft do not have to be in good condition - some of them will be fit for flight, while others will be dismantled for spare parts.

The newspaper writes that in December 2021, the country was supposed to sell 12 F-16s to the United States, but it seems that the deal was not completed, and now these aircraft may be sent to Ukraine. The exact date of the transfer of this equipment to Kyiv is unknown, but the publication emphasises that this will definitely not happen before the July NATO summit in Washington.

Ukraine can receive a total of 65 aircraft from Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands.

