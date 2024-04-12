Overnight, Russia attacked with 17 strike UAVs, air defence destroyed 16 "Shaheds" - Air Force

On the night of 12 April, the enemy attacked with 17 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs from Cape Chauda (Crimea) and an X-59 guided missile from the airspace of occupied Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of AFU.

"As a result of an anti-aircraft battle, the Air Force and mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces shot down 16 Shahed-type attack UAVs in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia and Khmelnytskyi regions," the statement said.

