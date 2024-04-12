During day, 29 enemy attacks were repulsed in Bakhmut direction, 26 in Novopavlivka direction - General Staff

During the past day, 78 combat clashes took place. Enemy attacks were repulsed in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, Orihiv and Kherson directions.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 54 missiles and 126 air strikes, carried out 95 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Several high-rise buildings and other objects of civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

At night, the Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine. The forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed 16 out of 17 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type.

During the past day, the settlements of Gremyach, Chernihiv region, were hit by airstrikes; city ​​Sumy; Borova, Kharkiv region; Tverdohlibove and Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnyokamianske, Spirne, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Pivdenne, Rozdolivka, Terny, Yampolivka, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Umanske, Karlivka, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Vodiane, New York, Semenivka, Netaylove, Vremivka, and Urozhayne of the Donetsk region; Novodanilivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

The situation in the North

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanske directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.

Read more: Majority of enemy’s attacks were repelled in Bakhmut sector yesterday - General Staff

Fighting in the East

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Kupyansk and Lymansk directions.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 29 attacks in the areas of settlements of Belogorivka, Luhansk region; Vyiimka, Rozdolivka, Klishchiivka, Verkhnokamianske and Ivanovske of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical position.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 7 attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Umanske, Pervomaiske, and Netaylove settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to knock out our units from the occupied lines.

In the direction of Novopavlivka, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine settlements, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried 26 times to break through the defenses of our troops.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 450,890 people (+810 per day), 7,137 tanks, 11,452 artillery systems, 13,679 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The situation in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 5 times in the Staromayorsky district of the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the past day, the enemy launched 7 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

Strikes at the enemy

Our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 12 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and 1 SAM complex of the enemy.

Units of missile troops damaged 1 anti-aircraft defense device, 1 EW station, and 2 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.