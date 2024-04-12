US has no "plan B" for military aid to Ukraine - Bloomberg

US President Joe Biden’s administration is growing increasingly frustrated with both Republicans in Congress and allies in Europe over delays in funding Ukraine’s fight against Russia

According to Censor.NET, Bloomberg writes about this with reference to unnamed sources.

"The United States has no 'plan B' to help Ukraine, except for $60 billion in military aid, which is still stuck in Congress, according to U.S. officials who asked not to be identified in private discussions. And European leaders need to overcome the delays and use the profits from blocked sovereign Russian assets to help Ukraine," the newspaper writes.

European countries should also respond urgently to Ukraine's request to provide the country with more Patriot air defence systems from their own stockpiles, another source said.

Read more: Trump may use US military aid to bring Ukraine and Russia to negotiating table - CNN