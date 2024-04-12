ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 451,730 people (+840 per day), 7,146 tanks, 11,486 artillery systems, 13,698 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 451,730 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.04.24 are approximately: 

  • personnel  ‒ about  451730 (+840) people,
  • tanks ‒ 7146 (+9) units,
  • combat armoured vehicles ‒ 13698 (+19) units,
  • artillery systems – 11486 (+34) units,
  • MLRS – 1042 (+2) units,
  • air defense systems ‒ 755 (+1) units,
  • aircraft – 347 (+0) units,
  • helicopters  – 325 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 9161 (+57),
  • cruise missiles  ‒ 2087 (+18),
  • ships /boats  ‒ 26 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 15339 (+41) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 1888 (+6)

