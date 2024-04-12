Ukrainians have used half of funds received under "eRestoration" - "servant of people" Shuliak

Ukrainians have already used half of the funds that were agreed to them under the eRestoration programme as compensation for destroyed housing. They have signed agreements worth UAH 4.3 billion.

This was reported by Olena Shuliak, chairwoman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organisation of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning, head of the "Servant of the People" party, Censor.NET reports citing Liga.net.

"We are talking about UAH 4.3 billion of concluded purchase and sale agreements by the owners of 2060 housing certificates of eRestoration. Holders of 364 certificates have booked almost UAH 645 million more for the purchase of new housing. This means that they have already chosen a property and will conclude the relevant agreement within a month," Shuliak explained.

She added that the most commonly concluded deals are for the sale and purchase of apartments in apartment buildings - 76% of the total. A quarter of deals involve the purchase of private houses.

The peak in the use of housing certificates by Ukrainians, which were used to purchase new housing, was at the end of January this year. Now the pace has slowed down a bit, which is explained by pent-up demand - Ukrainians were able to exchange certificates for housing only from 1 January.

"Now the demand has stabilised, people are in no hurry - they are looking at possible options and waiting for the best deals on the market," the committee chairman said.

Housing certificates are most commonly used in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mykolaiv regions.

The total amount of all payments approved under the programme - compensation for both damaged and destroyed housing - is approaching UAH 15 billion, and the total number of approved applications is 52,400.