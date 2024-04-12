Russian missile attack on Odesa region on 10 April: Number of casualties rises to 6

A 56-year-old man who was wounded in a Russian missile attack on Odesa region died in hospital.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"The number of deaths as a result of an enemy attack in Odesa region on 10 April increased to 6. Unfortunately, a 56-year-old man died in hospital today," the statement said.

As a reminder, on 10 April, Russian occupiers shelled Odesa region. The missile attack killed 4 people and injured 14 others, including 1 child.

On 11 April, it became known that the number of victims had increased to 5.

