Energy facilities in 4 regions were under Russian attack that night - OC "South"

On the night of 12 March, Russian invaders attacked energy facilities in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, the head of the joint press centre of the Operational Command "South" Natalia Humeniuk said this during the telethon.

"I would like to note that not only the Air Force, but also mobile fire groups are working to destroy air targets. This is one of the most powerful components of destroying Shahed drones. All the Defence Forces are involved in this work. And in our area of responsibility, in our direction, the Navy also had an accurate work today and shot down a drone in Mykolaiv region. Also, one drone was destroyed in Odesa and Kherson regions... The enemy sent a more powerful wave of drones to the Dnipropetrovsk region. In each of these regions, energy facilities came under attack. Unfortunately, the wreckage of one of the downed drones damaged energy facilities in Kryvyi Rih. The fire is already being extinguished and rescue operations are ongoing. Fortunately, people were not injured, but the fire is still being extinguished because, as a rule, such facilities burn heavily," said Humeniuk.

She also informed that during today's attack, the Russians "had a moment of waiting, checking the routes that had already been used after that massive missile and drone attack, a rather combined attack with various types of weapons".

"They used, in principle, rather classic routes, dispersing drones in different directions, as they always do, to overload the air defence system, but we are ready for such work. The enemy is improving, looking for tactics, and we are not lagging behind. We are looking for the most effective ways to counteract," said Humeniuk.