Only Ukraine should decide how to protect itself and its people - statement of Prime Ministers of Canada and France

Canada and France will continue to support Ukraine bilaterally and through all international organizations of which they are members.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal emphasized this in a joint statement following the meeting.

Canada and France have condemned Russia's war against Ukraine and said they remain "firmly committed" to the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, including its territorial waters.

Trudeau and Attal assured that they will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic support to Ukraine as long as it is needed.

"We believe that it is Ukraine that should decide how to protect itself and its people. Canada and France will continue their support at the bilateral level and through all international organizations of which they are members," the heads of the governments of Canada and France emphasized.

Ottawa and Paris also promised to continue efforts within the framework of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

In addition, they reaffirmed their long-term support for Ukraine within the framework of the G7 Joint Declaration in Support of Ukraine and the relevant bilateral agreements recently adopted in 2024.

"Canada and France are committed to assisting in the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine by responding to urgent humanitarian needs, supporting reforms and anti-corruption efforts, and increasing trade investment in Ukraine to promote private sector participation," Trudeau and Attal concluded.