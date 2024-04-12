Government adopts resolution on UAH 70,000 supplementary payments to military "at zero"

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution on increased salaries for military personnel performing combat missions at the front line.

This was announced by MP Oleksii Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers has just adopted a resolution and increased the salaries of the 'zero-rated' military by another 70,000. By this decision, the government has implemented the resolution of the Verkhovna Rada that was adopted yesterday," the statement said.

Thus, in addition to a salary of 20-25 thousand hryvnias and combat allowances of 100 thousand hryvnias, the military "at zero" are entitled to an additional 70 thousand hryvnias.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed the Cabinet's decision.

"In pursuance of the joint initiative of the Verkhovna Rada and the Government, today we have established a supplement of UAH 70,000 for servicemen and police officers performing combat missions on the front line.

The one-time remuneration will be charged for every 30 days of performing such tasks," he explained.

