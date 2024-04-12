Whole of Europe should think about how to help countries neighboring Ukraine, which are "on the front line" - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on the European Union to consider the possibility of providing assistance to Ukraine’s neighboring countries, in particular Poland and Estonia, which are on the "front line".

"Since the first days of the war, Poland has given Ukraine everything possible and even more. Today, Poland must build its own security," Tusk said at a meeting with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

The Polish Prime Minister noted that the EU in general, and not only Poland, should help Ukraine as much as possible.

"All of Europe should think more actively about how to help countries like Poland and Estonia, which are on the front line.

If we are one Europe, it means that war is on our doorstep. That is why we will look for all possible ways to support Ukraine and the countries most vulnerable to the consequences of this war," Tusk summed up.

