Ukraine returns bodies of 99 fallen defenders

It was possible to repatriate 77 bodies of soldiers who defended Ukraine in the Donetsk sector, 20 from the Zaporizhzhia sector, and two from the Kharkiv sector.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Censor.NET informs.

"As a result of repatriation activities, 99 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine.

In particular, 77 bodies of the Defenders who fought in the Donetsk sector, 20 fallen soldiers from the Zaporizhzhia sector and two Defenders from the Kharkiv sector were repatriated," the statement said.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will transport the repatriated bodies and remains to designated state institutions. Law enforcement officials and forensic experts will identify the victims. After identification, the bodies of our Defenders will be handed over to their families for a decent burial.

