Europe should join forces with the US to produce more artillery munitions to ensure Russia’s security and deterrence.

This was stated by the President of Poland Andrzej Duda, Censor.NET reports with reference to Der Standart.

"All of Europe should join forces with the United States to produce more shells, especially artillery. This is necessary to ensure our security," he emphasized.

Duda noted that if NATO really wants to deter potential attacks, it will have to produce as much ammunition as Russia.

The President of Poland called the ammunition available in NATO countries absolutely insufficient.

Duda also called for a "tough policy to increase the defense potential in the West."

According to him, this is the most important task facing NATO countries today, particularly the countries of Central Europe.

"This and Ukraine's support will allow us to peacefully protect ourselves from Russian imperialism," Duda added.

