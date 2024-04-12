Registration of conscripts in electronic cabinet will be voluntary - Ministry of Defense

The electronic cabinet of a conscript is simply a convenient service for people, registration in it will be voluntary.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense Dmytro Lazutkin on Radio Svoboda, Censor.NET reports.

"The electronic cabinet will be created automatically, but a person will be able to register there at will. It will not be some kind of coercive measure that is punished in some way. At least at the moment," he said.

According to Lazutkin, this is convenient, since it will not be necessary to come to the TCRSS.

"There will be no need to stand in line. ... Therefore, I emphasize once again: this is just a convenient service for people who use the Internet and have a smartphone," the spokesman added.

Read more: "Large motivational package will encourage men to serve under contract" - "servant of people" Kopytin on law on mobilisation