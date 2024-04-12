ENG
Last day, Russian army lost more than 700 invaders and almost 550 UAVs in the east - OSGT "Khortytsia"

In the Eastern direction, the Defense Forces continue to inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment.

As Censor.NET informs, the OSGT "Khortytsia" reported this on its official Telegram channel "Khortytsia Wind".

The total losses of the Russian army only in the eastern direction for the past day are:

  • personnel - 707;
  • tanks - 8;
  • armored fighting vehicles - 15;
  • guns and mortars - 32;
  • anti-tank means - 1;
  • automotive equipment - 27;
  • special equipment - 2;
  • EW means - 1;
  • UAVs - 543;
  • shelters - 31;
  • ammunition depots - 6.

liquidation (2350) elimination (4976) military actions (2286) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2884)
