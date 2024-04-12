Belarus is not entering war against Ukraine because border is fortified so that we cannot get there - Lukashenko

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko says he is not going to wage war against Ukraine, as the Ukrainian border is completely mined and concreted.

Lukashenko said this in an interview with Russian propagandists, Censor.NET reports.

"If we were to go to war against Ukraine today, it would do nothing. Because they (Ukrainians - ed.) have the border with Belarus fortified so that you can't get there," he said.

According to Lukashenka, Ukraine's border is completely mined and concreted.

The Belarusian dictator also estimated the number of Ukrainian troops on the Belarusian border at 120,000.

"Well, they want to send troops to the front (troops on the border - ed.) against Russia, and put the French here. We are waiting," Lukashenko added.

