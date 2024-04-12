Russia uses aviation in Zaporizhzhia direction, emphasis on artillery, mortars and drones in Kherson direction - OC "South"

In the south of Ukraine, the situation remains quite difficult, with Russians continuing their assaults.

This was stated by Nataliia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the South military command, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The situation on the ground on the contact line remains quite difficult... The enemy continues to storm our positions, tries to knock our units out of the left bank foothold, exerts pressure in the direction of Robotyne, continues its attacks in the Staromaiorsk direction, but does not use armored vehicles. While in the Zaporizhzhia segment of the frontline it uses aviation, in the Kherson direction, on the left bank foothold, it mainly focuses on the use of artillery, mortars and drones," said Humeniuk.

According to her, the enemy's assault activity remains "more or less constant."

The spokesperson clarified that in recent days the enemy has been trying to put pressure in the traditional way, and testing new means of conducting assault operations - with more small groups - has not been successful.

Speaking about the situation on the left bank of the Dnipro River, she noted that no significant changes have been recorded on the contact line since September 2023.

"There have been no actual changes in positions, because the clashes are taking place in an area where it is impossible to record them definitively. That is, we have specific positions, we continue to work on expanding the bridgehead, but the enemy continues to put pressure, trying to knock us out of those positions, because they understand that they allow us to continue to reconnoiter and study the potential of our advance. However, as a result of these assaults, the enemy has suffered losses and is now focused on forming new assault units. That is why they have such a "groundhog day" almost every day: they launch assaults, suffer losses, form new units - and then go round and round again," the spokesperson noted.

She added that the effective work of the air defense forces in Odesa region does not allow the enemy to achieve their goals. At the same time, the invaders continue to conduct reconnaissance work with drones to adjust their strikes.

