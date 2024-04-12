Explosions occurred in Sumy: Enemy conducted air strike on civilian infrastructure (updated)

Explosions were heard in Sumy during an air raid alert. Earlier, the Air Force warned that the Russians had launched guided bombs toward the region.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Suspilne.

The air raid was announced in Sumy region at 2:48 p.m. In 10 minutes, explosions were heard in the city.

Prior to that, the Air Force warned of the launch of guided aerial bombs.

At 3:17 p.m., the air raid alarm was canceled in Sumy region.

Read more: Ruscists attacked thermal power plant in Sumy (updated)

"Today, on April 12, the enemy launched an air strike on the civilian infrastructure of Sumy. Preliminary, no people were injured.

All necessary services are working at the scene. The consequences of the strike are being clarified," the Sumy Regional Military Administration said.