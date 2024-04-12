ENG
RF has begun to actively recruit women from penal colonies for war against Ukraine - National Resistance Center

Russian occupants recruit female prisoners to fight against Ukraine. For this, they are promised money and the opportunity to return home.

This is reported by the National Resistance Center, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the Russian occupiers are actively recruiting women from Russian penal colonies in search of additional human resources.

"Agitators from the Ministry of Attack of the Russian Federation (the Russian Defense Ministry - ed.) are primarily looking for medics, snipers, and, if desired, assault units. Women prisoners are promised money and the opportunity to return home," the NRC emphasizes.

The Resistance added that the convicted women actively agree to the conditions, as they believe that they will return home alive under the influence of propaganda.

