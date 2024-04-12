Netherlands allocates another billion euros for military aid to Ukraine - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports

"In a telephone conversation, Prime Minister Mark Rutte has just announced that the Netherlands has allocated another billion euros for military assistance to Ukraine and €400 million for reconstruction. This is in addition to the commitments under our bilateral security agreement. Thank you, Mark, thank you, Dutch people! This is an exemplary example of support for Ukraine," the statement said.

According to Zelenskyy, the parties also discussed joint work with partners to speed up the supply of artillery shells, ammunition and air defense systems.

"I thanked for the effective Justice for Ukraine conference in The Hague and the launch of the Register of Damages as a result of it. I spoke about the preparation of the Peace Summit in Switzerland and invited the Netherlands to join. We also discussed the necessary efforts to ensure that this event is supported by as many countries as possible," the President added.

