Back in October 2022, Zelenskyy ordered to strengthen protection of energy facilities, but Cabinet of Ministers ignored it - Shkil

The task of protecting energy facilities was set by President Zelenskyy back in October 2022.

According to him, in October 2022, President Zelenskyy held a meeting with the military and government officials on the protection of energy facilities. The task was clearly set to ensure the third level of protection for energy facilities.

"Having realized the importance of the issue and the scale of the threat, Autostrada started working around the clock without government funding, invested more than $100 million in materials and production facilities - 7 concrete plants, special equipment, mixers, drilling machines were purchased, pile drivers, purchased more than 20 thousand tons of rolled metal, invested more than $10 million in equipment, and launched a steel structure manufacturing plant - all this was done to ensure the construction of the energy facilities protection as soon as possible. More than 1,000 employees were involved, and work was organized in three shifts. This is how Avtostrada, as a responsible business, approached the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's order to ensure the protection of energy facilities in times of war!" - he said.

Shkil said that Zelenskyy's instructions were ignored, no funds were allocated, and funding was completely cut off.

"We have sent letters to the Cabinet of Ministers to allocate funding, but there has been no response. We are left face to face with these problems, billions of dollars in loans and debts. I assume that the calculation was that there would be no shelling and maybe somehow it would go away...

But today the reality is different - there is shelling, people and businesses are feeling the consequences of such inaction, and restrictions have been imposed on electricity supply. The third level of protection has not been implemented due to lack of funding. Any position means not only powers but also responsibility! The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine operates with taxpayers' funds, and if there is no electricity, there will be no taxes - these are quite simple and obvious things, protection," he summarized.

