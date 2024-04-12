Enemy X-59 missile destroyed over Dnipropetrovsk region, woman injured as result of falling debris (updated)

A Russian X-59 missile is destroyed in the Kryvyi Rih district.

This was reported by the "East" Air Command, Censor.NET reports.

"In the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, a unit of the "East" Air Command destroyed an X-59 guided missile," the statement said.

Earlier, the Air Force reported that Russians had launched a guided missile in the direction of Kryvyi Rih.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported the damage.

"The falling debris caused a fire and damaged the roof of a private house. A 28-year-old woman was injured. She has a wound on her hand, but her condition is satisfactory. She will recover at home," he wrote.