Europe is rich enough to help Ukraine with weapons and ammunition - Polish Prime Minister Tusk

Europe is "rich enough" to buy weapons and ammunition for Ukraine.

This was stated by the head of the Polish government, Donald Tusk, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to Tusk, Europe is now looking for ammunition for Ukraine. And in this matter, the main problem is not money, but where to buy weapons.

"Europe is rich enough to help Ukraine and supply weapons and ammunition. The problem is that our defense industry is not adapted to this," Tusk stated.

At the same time, he added that there is no alternative to the way of thinking that the EU must become a significant political and military force in order to feel safe on the European continent. "We will use our capabilities and influence to mobilize our partners in Europe and Brussels to strengthen defense capabilities in Europe," the Polish prime minister promised.

