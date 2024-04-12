One person was killed and one was wounded as result of shelling of New York by occupiers in Donetsk region
Russians strike New York in Donetsk region, killing a woman and wounding a man.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
"At least 1 dead and 1 wounded - these are the consequences of the shelling of New York. Russians hit the town tonight, killing a woman born in 1960 and wounding a man born in 1964.
Rescuers and paramedics are working at the scene, providing all necessary assistance to the victim," the statement said.
