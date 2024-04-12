ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
One person was killed and one was wounded as result of shelling of New York by occupiers in Donetsk region

Russians strike New York in Donetsk region, killing a woman and wounding a man.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

"At least 1 dead and 1 wounded - these are the consequences of the shelling of New York. Russians hit the town tonight, killing a woman born in 1960 and wounding a man born in 1964.

Rescuers and paramedics are working at the scene, providing all necessary assistance to the victim," the statement said.

