Over past day, 81 combat engagements are recorded, enemy attacks mostly Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions - AFU General Staff

The 779th day of Russia’s large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine continues. During the day, 81 combat engagements were recorded.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 72 air strikes, fired 116 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas and conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities. The enemy conducted air strikes near the settlements of Sumy of the Sumy region; Lyptsi and Vovchansk of the Kharkiv region. More than 20 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Plokhiv, Yanzhulivka, Semenivka in the Chernihiv region; Vorozhba, Marchykhina Buda, Yastrubyne in the Sumy region; Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Zemlianky in the Kharkiv region.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions, however, it conducted air strikes in the areas of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Kurylivka in the Kharkiv region. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Kyslivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions. More than 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar shelling, including Makiivka and Nevske in the Luhansk region and Terny¸ Yampolivka, Torske, Zarichne in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our troops repelled 24 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation. The enemy also launched an air strike near Druzhba in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 16 attacks near Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Pervomaiske and Netailove in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to force our units out of their positions. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, and Netailove in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, and Vodiane in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 19 times. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

The situation in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders 3 times near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region. He carried out air strikes near the settlements of Vremivka in the Donetsk region, and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Chervone, Bilohiria, Novodanylivka, Shcherbaky in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not abandon its intention to push our units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, during the day, it made 5 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Novotiahynka, and Poniativka in the Kherson region.

Strikes on the enemy

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 12 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 4 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. Ukrainian air defense forces also destroyed one X-59 guided missile.

Missile troops destroyed 2 enemy air defense systems and 1 electronic warfare station.