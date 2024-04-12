"Ukraine must win this battle": Netherlands to allocate €3 billion in military aid to Kyiv in 2025
The Dutch government has decided to allocate 3 billion euros for military support to Ukraine next year.
This was announced by Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.
"Ukraine is being destroyed by Russian aggression every day. This week there were massive attacks on power plants. Civilians were killed again during the shelling of Kharkiv. Ukraine needs more to protect itself," Rutte said.
The Dutch prime minister said he had a phone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which he spoke about the allocation of €1 billion in military aid to Ukraine and €400 million to repair critical infrastructure and support the economy.
"This is in addition to the €2 billion that has already been agreed upon. It was also decided that next year we will allocate 3 billion euros for military support," Rutte emphasized.
In addition, the politician noted that the Netherlands continues to do everything possible to deliver more ammunition and air defense equipment to Ukraine faster, together with its allies. In this area, the country cooperates with Denmark and the Czech Republic.
"Ukraine must win this battle. For the sake of their security and ours," Rutte summarized.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password