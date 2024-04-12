Estonia and UK are preparing ammunition initiatives for Ukraine similar to Czech one - Pavel

As part of its initiative, the Czech Republic has found more than 1 million artillery shells in third countries that can be purchased for Ukraine. Estonia and the United Kingdom are also developing similar initiatives.

This was announced by Czech President Petr Pavel, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

According to him, the Czech Republic's intention is to deliver as much ammunition as possible to Ukraine as soon as possible to deter a possible summer offensive by the Russians.

"Our initiative is not the only one, Estonia and the UK are developing a similar one, and France has also talked about it," Pavel said.