ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9669 visitors online
News Aid to Ukraine
1 802 11

Estonia and UK are preparing ammunition initiatives for Ukraine similar to Czech one - Pavel

Президент Чехії Петр Павел

As part of its initiative, the Czech Republic has found more than 1 million artillery shells in third countries that can be purchased for Ukraine. Estonia and the United Kingdom are also developing similar initiatives.

This was announced by Czech President Petr Pavel, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

According to him, the Czech Republic's intention is to deliver as much ammunition as possible to Ukraine as soon as possible to deter a possible summer offensive by the Russians.

Read more: Europe is rich enough to help Ukraine with weapons and ammunition - Polish Prime Minister Tusk

"Our initiative is not the only one, Estonia and the UK are developing a similar one, and France has also talked about it," Pavel said.

Author: 

ammunition (609) Petr Pavel (70)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 