Kuleba discusses with Italian Foreign Minister Tajani steps to find air defense systems

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani the search for air defense systems for Ukraine.

Kuleba said this on his Twitter (X), Censor.NET reports.

Kuleba noted that he discussed concrete steps on how Italy, which holds the G7 presidency, can take an active part in the search for air defense systems and make coordinated decisions on their delivery to Ukraine.

He thanked his Italian colleague for his consistent support of Ukraine.