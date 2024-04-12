Zelenskyy: Ukraine will need $700 billion for restoration, let’s hope for decency of partners

According to preliminary estimates, Ukraine will need about $700 billion for restoration after the war.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with students in Chernivtsi, Censor.NET reports.

The President spoke about working on an analog of the Marshall Plan for Ukraine. The main issue is the restoration of Ukraine: its energy, technology, and economy. According to preliminary estimates, it is about 700 billion USD. However, this amount is not final.

"You and I do not know the real amounts because we have not ended the war. When it is over, everything will be analyzed. In principle, the partners agree that everyone will rebuild Ukraine. That the amounts are, let's say, clear and affordable. We will believe and hope for the integrity of our partners - that they say they accept it, and not just say it," Zelenskyy said.

The President is also confident that Ukraine will become a member of the EU and NATO in the coming years.

