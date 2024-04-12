Active negotiations are underway on two Patriot batteries and one SAMP/T - Kuleba

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that "active negotiations" are underway with allies to receive two Patriot air defense batteries and one SAMP/T battery.

He said this in an interview with host Alla Mazur, an excerpt from which was shown in a telethon on the evening of April 12, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

Speaking about the negotiations on strengthening Ukraine's air defense, the Foreign Minister noted that the decision to supply Patriot batteries depends on the United States, "because it is an American system."

Read more: Kuleba discusses with Italian Foreign Minister Tajani steps to find air defense systems

"We know exactly where everything is located. We are already actively negotiating two Patriot batteries and one SAMP/T battery. And, in principle, if the countries where they are located were ready to hand them over to us, it would be a matter of a week, and we would get them," he said.

SAMP/T-MAMBA is Europe's first long-range anti-missile system capable of destroying enemy aircraft at a range of 3 to 100 kilometers and ballistic missiles at a range of 3 to 25 kilometers, with a kill height of up to 25 kilometers.

Read more: Estonia and UK are preparing ammunition initiatives for Ukraine similar to Czech one - Pavel

Ukraine received one SAMP/T battery in 2023.